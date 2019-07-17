Comparison of MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)

This is a contrast between MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation 53 1.21 N/A 1.00 56.06 LRAD Corporation 3 4.13 N/A 0.10 31.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MTS Systems Corporation and LRAD Corporation. LRAD Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than MTS Systems Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. MTS Systems Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -11.1% -9.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.41 shows that MTS Systems Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. LRAD Corporation’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, LRAD Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. LRAD Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MTS Systems Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation shares and 53.9% of LRAD Corporation shares. 1.4% are MTS Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of LRAD Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation -0.8% 1.74% 7.75% 15.54% 6.98% 39.7% LRAD Corporation -2.8% 4.68% 33.19% 8.3% 33.76% 24.21%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation has stronger performance than LRAD Corporation

Summary

MTS Systems Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors LRAD Corporation.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.