Comparison of MTBC Inc. (MTBCP) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)

MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTBC Inc.
|27
|0.85
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
|SCWorx Corp.
|5
|4.94
|N/A
|-4.58
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MTBC Inc. and SCWorx Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTBC Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|SCWorx Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MTBC Inc. and SCWorx Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.4% respectively. 1.2% are MTBC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.7% of SCWorx Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTBC Inc.
|-0.51%
|-1.3%
|0.97%
|3.61%
|3.4%
|6.74%
|SCWorx Corp.
|-0.26%
|-27.9%
|-39.75%
|-29.76%
|3.61%
|25.16%
For the past year MTBC Inc. was less bullish than SCWorx Corp.
Summary
SCWorx Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors MTBC Inc.
