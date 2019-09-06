Comparison of MTBC Inc. (MTBCP) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)

MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 27 0.85 N/A -0.68 0.00 SCWorx Corp. 5 4.94 N/A -4.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MTBC Inc. and SCWorx Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MTBC Inc. and SCWorx Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.4% respectively. 1.2% are MTBC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.7% of SCWorx Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. -0.51% -1.3% 0.97% 3.61% 3.4% 6.74% SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was less bullish than SCWorx Corp.

Summary

SCWorx Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors MTBC Inc.