Comparison of MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

We are comparing MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks Inc. 22 2.13 N/A 2.51 8.70 IMAX Corporation 22 3.37 N/A 0.36 65.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MSG Networks Inc. and IMAX Corporation. IMAX Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MSG Networks Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MSG Networks Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MSG Networks Inc. and IMAX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8% IMAX Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

MSG Networks Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IMAX Corporation on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MSG Networks Inc. and IMAX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 IMAX Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

MSG Networks Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a -2.96% downside potential. On the other hand, IMAX Corporation’s potential upside is 43.21% and its average price target is $29. Based on the results shown earlier, IMAX Corporation is looking more favorable than MSG Networks Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MSG Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of IMAX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MSG Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.73%. Competitively, 7.8% are IMAX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSG Networks Inc. -1.58% -5.25% -4.29% -14.41% 10.08% -7.26% IMAX Corporation 0.21% -5.22% 12.01% 22.99% -0.04% 25.41%

For the past year MSG Networks Inc. has -7.26% weaker performance while IMAX Corporation has 25.41% stronger performance.

Summary

IMAX Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.