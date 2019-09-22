Comparison of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) and Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B)

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 75 1.14 N/A 5.28 13.46 Watsco Inc. 158 1.42 N/A 6.51 25.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Watsco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Watsco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Watsco Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0.00% 21% 12.8% Watsco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Watsco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Watsco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s upside potential is 23.94% at a $86 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Watsco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.8% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. -2.03% -3.4% -12.68% -15.63% -14.38% -7.63% Watsco Inc. 2.35% 13.56% -4.64% -1.99% 28.82% 22.59%

For the past year MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has -7.63% weaker performance while Watsco Inc. has 22.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Watsco Inc. beats MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 85 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. In addition, it distributes fasteners and other consumables for customers in manufacturing, government, the Department of Defense, transportation, and natural resources end-markets. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.