Comparison of MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.71 N/A 0.81 20.04 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.34 N/A 0.65 22.71

Demonstrates MSB Financial Corp. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MSB Financial Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. MSB Financial Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MSB Financial Corp. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

MSB Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.06 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MSB Financial Corp. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 12.5%. About 1.3% of MSB Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than MSB Financial Corp.

Summary

MSB Financial Corp. beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.