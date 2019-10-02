Comparison of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Both Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 10 0.20 67.33M 9.47 0.80 United Community Financial Corp. 10 0.00 46.57M 0.74 13.72

Demonstrates Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Community Financial Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is currently more affordable than United Community Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 687,742,594.48% 0% 0% United Community Financial Corp. 459,723,593.29% 12% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, United Community Financial Corp. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Community Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 14.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 64.1%. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are United Community Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. had bearish trend while United Community Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.