Comparison of MPLX LP (MPLX) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPLX LP 31 4.89 N/A 2.29 12.80 DCP Midstream LP 30 0.43 N/A 0.66 44.56

In table 1 we can see MPLX LP and DCP Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DCP Midstream LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MPLX LP. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MPLX LP is trading at a lower P/E ratio than DCP Midstream LP, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MPLX LP and DCP Midstream LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1% DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

MPLX LP’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. DCP Midstream LP’s 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MPLX LP is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival DCP Midstream LP is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. MPLX LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MPLX LP and DCP Midstream LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MPLX LP 0 1 6 2.86 DCP Midstream LP 0 2 1 2.33

MPLX LP’s upside potential is 19.95% at a $35.71 consensus target price. DCP Midstream LP on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 19.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that MPLX LP appears more favorable than DCP Midstream LP, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MPLX LP and DCP Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 60.4% respectively. MPLX LP’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14% DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51%

For the past year MPLX LP had bearish trend while DCP Midstream LP had bullish trend.

Summary

MPLX LP beats DCP Midstream LP on 10 of the 12 factors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.