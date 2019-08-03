Comparison of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares and 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.91%. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend while Alexco Resource Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alexco Resource Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.