Comparison of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 25313.99 N/A -1.20 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.57 N/A 0.24 22.68

Demonstrates Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Electromed Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Motus GI Holdings Inc. Its rival Electromed Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 6.6 respectively. Electromed Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares and 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Electromed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats Motus GI Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.