Comparison of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Both Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 154 3.87 N/A 5.32 31.17 EchoStar Corporation 41 1.84 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Motorola Solutions Inc. and EchoStar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Motorola Solutions Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that Motorola Solutions Inc. is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. EchoStar Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, EchoStar Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Motorola Solutions Inc. and EchoStar Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $172.6, and a -3.31% downside potential. Meanwhile, EchoStar Corporation’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 53.85%. The data provided earlier shows that EchoStar Corporation appears more favorable than Motorola Solutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Motorola Solutions Inc. and EchoStar Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 96.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EchoStar Corporation.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors EchoStar Corporation.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.