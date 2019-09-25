Comparison of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 18 0.60 N/A -0.42 0.00 Dana Incorporated 17 0.24 N/A 2.86 5.85

Table 1 highlights Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3% Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dana Incorporated has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dana Incorporated are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Dana Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Dana Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dana Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s upside potential is 8.35% at a $17 average target price. Competitively Dana Incorporated has an average target price of $21.25, with potential upside of 49.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dana Incorporated seems more appealing than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. shares and 98.3% of Dana Incorporated shares. Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dana Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45% Dana Incorporated -16.58% -14.61% -12.7% -6.23% -21.25% 22.6%

For the past year Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dana Incorporated.

Summary

Dana Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.