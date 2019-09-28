Comparison of Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 14.76M -1.44 0.00 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.20 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 2,379,110,251.45% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 118,407,679.28% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.