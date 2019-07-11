Comparison of Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We will be comparing the differences between Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 64.14 N/A -4.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Motif Bio plc and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Motif Bio plc and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Motif Bio plc and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 88.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.