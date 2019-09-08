Comparison of Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Motif Bio plc and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Motif Bio plc and Athenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Motif Bio plc and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 42.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Motif Bio plc and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.46% and 33.3% respectively. Competitively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.