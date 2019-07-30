Comparison of MoSys Inc. (MOSY) and Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Since MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) are part of the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys Inc. N/A 0.48 N/A -0.51 0.00 Analog Devices Inc. 107 7.30 N/A 4.26 25.32

In table 1 we can see MoSys Inc. and Analog Devices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MoSys Inc. and Analog Devices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -14.2% Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.2 shows that MoSys Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Analog Devices Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MoSys Inc. are 5.6 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Analog Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. MoSys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Analog Devices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MoSys Inc. and Analog Devices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Analog Devices Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Analog Devices Inc.’s potential downside is -6.41% and its average target price is $113.44.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.6% of MoSys Inc. shares and 92.3% of Analog Devices Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of MoSys Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Analog Devices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoSys Inc. -6.25% -2.16% -0.42% -16.59% -89.55% 28.14% Analog Devices Inc. -2.41% -4.47% 3.32% 23.18% 14.94% 25.7%

For the past year MoSys Inc. has stronger performance than Analog Devices Inc.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MoSys Inc.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.