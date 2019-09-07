Comparison of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

This is a contrast between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 22.73% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.