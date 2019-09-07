Comparison of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

This is a contrast between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 22.73% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.