Comparison of MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MorphoSys AG and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MorphoSys AG and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 319.58% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year MorphoSys AG had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MorphoSys AG beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.