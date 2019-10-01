Comparison of MorphoSys AG (MOR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

This is a contrast between MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 29 0.00 120.57M -0.26 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights MorphoSys AG and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MorphoSys AG and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 410,241,578.77% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 1,882,264,971.79% -76% -62.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MorphoSys AG and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 9.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.