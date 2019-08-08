Comparison of MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.86 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see MorphoSys AG and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year MorphoSys AG had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MorphoSys AG beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.