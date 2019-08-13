Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 81.89 N/A -0.81 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 118.99 N/A -2.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Morphic Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Vaccinex Inc.

On 3 of the 5 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.