Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Morphic Holding Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 28,104,026.85% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Morphic Holding Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 83.28% at a $32 average target price. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 61.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Morphic Holding Inc. looks more robust than Replimune Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.