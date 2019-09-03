Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.11 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Morphic Holding Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. has an average target price of $32, and a 73.44% upside potential. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 37.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Morphic Holding Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Morphic Holding Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.