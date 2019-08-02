Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 74.57 N/A -0.81 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 51.3% respectively. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.