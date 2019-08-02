Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|74.57
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Liquidity
Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 51.3% respectively. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
