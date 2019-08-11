Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 88.86 N/A -0.81 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.71 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 112.90% and its consensus price target is $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 84.6%. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.