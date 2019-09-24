Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

This is a contrast between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 42.42 N/A -0.81 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and IMV Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Morphic Holding Inc. and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 53.48% at a $32 consensus price target. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 consensus price target and a 273.75% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Comparatively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats IMV Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.