Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.96 N/A -0.81 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19 Current Ratio and a 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 68.42% for Morphic Holding Inc. with average price target of $32. Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential downside of -12.61%. The data provided earlier shows that Morphic Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.