Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 86.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.97% and an $32 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc.