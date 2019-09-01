Comparison of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|22
|38.55
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|86.45
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.97% and an $32 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.