Comparison of Morningstar Inc. (MORN) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information & Delivery Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar Inc. 139 6.48 N/A 4.05 37.53 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 118 3.41 N/A 4.22 30.12

In table 1 we can see Morningstar Inc. and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Morningstar Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Morningstar Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Morningstar Inc. and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 12.5% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 42.9% 14.8%

Volatility & Risk

Morningstar Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Morningstar Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morningstar Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of Morningstar Inc. shares and 87.8% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Morningstar Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morningstar Inc. -1.52% 4.82% 6.93% 27.89% 14.26% 38.36% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. -5.25% -1.74% 8.59% 26.11% 12.4% 32.07%

For the past year Morningstar Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Summary

Morningstar Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. The company also provides institutional investment advisory services; Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; and Morningstar Managed Portfolios, a discretionary asset management service. In addition, it offers equity and manager research services; ratings and analysis for structured credits; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; Morningstar investment profiles, a pre-made or custom-generated investment fact sheets for investor communications; and Morningstar Commodity Data, a market data and analytical product. Further, the company offers ByAllAccounts, which provides data aggregation technology for financial applications; Morningstar Enterprise Data Management, a customized data aggregation and performance reporting solution; market data and desktop, and investment software; print and online publications; and investment conferences services, as well as other investment software for financial advisors and institutions. It serves financial advisors, asset management firms, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clientsÂ’ transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. Its Global Technology and Operations segment offers computerized real-time transaction processing services that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, settlement, reference data, reconciliations, and accounting; multi-currency solutions to support real-time global trading; and managed services solutions, which comprise securities clearing, record-keeping, and custody-related functions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.