Comparison of Morgan Stanley (MS) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) have been rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley 43 1.69 N/A 4.59 9.71 BGC Partners Inc. 5 0.89 N/A 0.32 17.22

Table 1 highlights Morgan Stanley and BGC Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BGC Partners Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Morgan Stanley is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BGC Partners Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Morgan Stanley and BGC Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 0.00% 11.6% 0.9% BGC Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Stanley’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BGC Partners Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Morgan Stanley and BGC Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 0 1 3.00 BGC Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morgan Stanley’s upside potential is 52.81% at a $61 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Morgan Stanley and BGC Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 62% respectively. About 23.9% of Morgan Stanley’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BGC Partners Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morgan Stanley -2.07% 1.39% -6.33% 4.14% -12.46% 12.38% BGC Partners Inc. -5% 5.56% 1.85% -10.11% -19.01% 6.58%

For the past year Morgan Stanley has stronger performance than BGC Partners Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Morgan Stanley beats BGC Partners Inc.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services. Its Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors, small-to-medium sized businesses, and institutions. The companyÂ’s Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products, as well as managed futures products to a group of clients across institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. This segment also offers trade execution, broker-dealer, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions; and electronic marketplaces comprising government bond markets, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, corporate bonds, and credit derivatives. In addition, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and certain technology services. Further, this segment offers financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade, and analytics related to select financial instruments and markets. The Real Estate Services segment offers corporate advisory and investment sales; real estate finance, consulting, appraisal, and valuation; project management; and property and facilities management services to real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, lenders, multi-national corporations, and developers. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms, as well as institutional clients. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.