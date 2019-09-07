Comparison of Montage Resources Corporation (MR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A)

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources Corporation 9 0.20 N/A 0.49 6.84 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69

In table 1 we can see Montage Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Montage Resources Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Montage Resources Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.5% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Montage Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 0 0.00

Montage Resources Corporation has an average price target of $9, and a 170.27% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Montage Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors. 9% are Montage Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Montage Resources Corporation -15.44% -43.77% -66.47% -80.8% -86.26% -78.79% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84%

For the past year Montage Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Montage Resources Corporation.