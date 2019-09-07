Comparison of Montage Resources Corporation (MR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A)

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Montage Resources Corporation
|9
|0.20
|N/A
|0.49
|6.84
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.73
|18.69
In table 1 we can see Montage Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Montage Resources Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Montage Resources Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Montage Resources Corporation
|0.00%
|1%
|0.5%
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Montage Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Montage Resources Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Montage Resources Corporation has an average price target of $9, and a 170.27% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 76.4% of Montage Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors. 9% are Montage Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Montage Resources Corporation
|-15.44%
|-43.77%
|-66.47%
|-80.8%
|-86.26%
|-78.79%
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|-5.12%
|-2.83%
|2.41%
|-1.12%
|34.9%
|18.84%
For the past year Montage Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Montage Resources Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.