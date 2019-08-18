Comparison of Montage Resources Corporation (MR) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

Since Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources Corporation 10 0.19 N/A 0.49 6.84 Noble Corporation plc 2 0.27 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Montage Resources Corporation and Noble Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Montage Resources Corporation and Noble Corporation plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.5% Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Montage Resources Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Noble Corporation plc’s 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Montage Resources Corporation is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Noble Corporation plc is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Noble Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Montage Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Montage Resources Corporation and Noble Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Noble Corporation plc 2 2 0 2.50

$9 is Montage Resources Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 183.02%. Noble Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $2.81 average target price and a 130.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Montage Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Noble Corporation plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Montage Resources Corporation and Noble Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 84.2% respectively. 9% are Montage Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Noble Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Montage Resources Corporation -15.44% -43.77% -66.47% -80.8% -86.26% -78.79% Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc has weaker performance than Montage Resources Corporation

Summary

Montage Resources Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.