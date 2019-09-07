Comparison of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)

We are contrasting Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage Corporation 60 7.79 N/A 1.87 34.57 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 2 2.54 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monster Beverage Corporation and The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Monster Beverage Corporation and The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage Corporation 0.00% 28.1% 22.3% The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0.00% -147.4% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

Monster Beverage Corporation has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has beta of 3 which is 200.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monster Beverage Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Monster Beverage Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Monster Beverage Corporation and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Monster Beverage Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 14.47% and an $65.44 average target price. Competitively The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 37.61%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. looks more robust than Monster Beverage Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monster Beverage Corporation and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 7.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Monster Beverage Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monster Beverage Corporation -0.42% -0.46% 11.27% 14.67% 7.97% 30.98% The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 4.52% -19.57% -16.29% -46.38% 8.82% -40.13%

For the past year Monster Beverage Corporation had bullish trend while The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Monster Beverage Corporation beats The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.