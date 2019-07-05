Comparison of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

This is a contrast between Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.02 N/A 0.38 44.58 Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.26 N/A 2.08 19.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Uber Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.40% and an $17.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $59, while its potential upside is 35.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.