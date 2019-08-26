Comparison of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.49 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Its rival Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$17.5 is Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -11.30%. On the other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s potential upside is 46.98% and its average price target is $27. The data provided earlier shows that Rosetta Stone Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.