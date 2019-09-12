Comparison of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

As Application Software companies, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.25 N/A 0.38 52.83 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -11.48% for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.