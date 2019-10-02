Comparison of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 32.09M 0.38 52.83 NIC Inc. 21 2.83 64.03M 0.81 22.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and NIC Inc. NIC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 162,070,707.07% 3.5% 2.3% NIC Inc. 308,578,313.25% 25.9% 16.8%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. NIC Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and NIC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -11.66% for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. with average price target of $17.5. Competitively the average price target of NIC Inc. is $21, which is potential 3.09% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NIC Inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and NIC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 91%. About 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of NIC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 13 of the 15 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.