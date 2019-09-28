Comparison of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 39,038,461.54% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monocle Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 7.27%. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.