Comparison of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Liquidity

Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 3.5%. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.