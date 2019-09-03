Comparison of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

As Conglomerates companies, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.18
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|1.13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
