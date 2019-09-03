Comparison of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

As Conglomerates companies, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.18 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.