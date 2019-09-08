Comparison of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

We are comparing MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 141 22.77 N/A -1.95 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.51 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MongoDB Inc. and Talend S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. MongoDB Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Talend S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

MongoDB Inc.’s consensus target price is $164.25, while its potential upside is 16.80%. Meanwhile, Talend S.A.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 34.33%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Talend S.A. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MongoDB Inc. and Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Talend S.A.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.