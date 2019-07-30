Comparison of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 131 26.18 N/A -1.92 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 157 8.68 N/A 1.49 103.86

Table 1 highlights MongoDB Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, salesforce.com inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MongoDB Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

$139 is MongoDB Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -4.07%. Competitively salesforce.com inc. has a consensus price target of $182.61, with potential upside of 16.90%. The data provided earlier shows that salesforce.com inc. appears more favorable than MongoDB Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of MongoDB Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. has stronger performance than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors salesforce.com inc. beats MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.