Comparison of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 23 12.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -25.64% and its average price target is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.