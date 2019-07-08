Comparison of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 9.70 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, PTC Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 10.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 89.9%. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.73%. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.