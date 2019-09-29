Comparison of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,990,303,136.19% -92.2% -65.2% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.