Comparison of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

This is a contrast between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.98 N/A -1.05 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 162.72 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Molecular Templates Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 72.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.