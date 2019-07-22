Comparison of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.86 N/A -1.05 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 7.83 N/A -1.16 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s current beta is 3.16 and it happens to be 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.53 which is 153.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Molecular Templates Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.67 average price target and a 248.63% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.