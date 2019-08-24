Comparison of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.28 N/A -0.90 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 53.6%. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.