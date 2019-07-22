Comparison of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.73 N/A -1.05 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and GTx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates Inc.’s current beta is 3.16 and it happens to be 216.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GTx Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, GTx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Competitively, GTx Inc. has 17.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GTx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats GTx Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.