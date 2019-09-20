Comparison of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.69 N/A -0.90 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Molecular Templates Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.73 beta. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $18.33, while its potential upside is 229.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 0.74% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.