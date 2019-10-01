Comparison of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Both Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 119 15.59 59.39M 10.75 11.60 Sleep Number Corporation 43 1.36 28.43M 2.14 22.93

In table 1 we can see Mohawk Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sleep Number Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mohawk Industries Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Mohawk Industries Inc. is presently more affordable than Sleep Number Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 50,075,885.33% 11.5% 6.5% Sleep Number Corporation 66,784,120.27% -89.8% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta means Mohawk Industries Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sleep Number Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mohawk Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 0.7. Competitively, Sleep Number Corporation has 0.3 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sleep Number Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s upside potential is 25.34% at a $152 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Sleep Number Corporation is $30, which is potential -26.25% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Mohawk Industries Inc. appears more favorable than Sleep Number Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mohawk Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Sleep Number Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. was less bullish than Sleep Number Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Sleep Number Corporation.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.